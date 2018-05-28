 »   »   »  Shraddha Kapoor's Kind Gesture! Actress Donates Her Clothes To Help Charitable Institutions

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been donating clothes anonymously to help charitable institutions.

She has been associated with various social causes including animal welfare, Shraddha feels happy whenever she is able to help anyone in any possible way.

Shraddha who has a pet dog at home supports various NGOs that work for animal welfare.

The actress shares,"Anything that I can do to help alleviate hunger, I contribute there. I am also involved with animal welfare. I feel a great sense of happiness when I am able to help anyone in any possible way."

Bollywood actors wear the best of designer clothes both onscreen and offscreen, they get outfits from all top brands as gifts, some of those remain unworn. Shraddha came up with a unique idea of optimizing their usage.

The actress has also emphasized that anyone can do charity, we don't need to be in a position of power to be able to do charity.

Shraddha further added," I think that it doesn't matter if you're a celebrity or someone who is affluent. Everybody should try and give back. We are all very blessed to have food, shelter, loved ones in our lives. So, we should try to spread the love".

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho opposite Prabhas.

Unlike actors of her generation, Shraddha steers clear of social media and was quoted as saying by Hindu. I "I live in a bubble of my own that when some of my friends ask me to give them Bollywood gossips, I tell them that I am the last person for that because I am so connected with what I am doing. Even if I am trolled, I do not take them seriously. I do not want to waste my creative energies on these trivial things as my priority is my career."