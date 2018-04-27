 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Will Get Married To Whom, Papa Shakti Kapoor Has The Answer!

Shakti Kapoor Spills The Beans About Shraddha's Wedding Plans

The actor said, "Every father wants that his daughter to get married in a good and respected family. I wish that she grows in her personal and professional life, but I think as a parent, you have to give some kind of liberty to your children because now that period is gone when parents used to marry their children (to a person) of their choice."

Shraddha Will Marry The Man Of Her Choice

"Now, we have to ask them about their choices in terms of everything, including their life partners. She is right now very busy in her career, but whenever she will tell us about her marriage plans, she will marry a man of her own choice and we don't have any objection with that," Shakti further added.

Link-Up Diaries

Shraddha was romantically linked to her 'Aashiqui 2' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Later the actress was rumoured to be dating Farhan Akhtar. When asked to react to these reports, the actress had told a leading daily, "The level of fiction can go to incredible heights. I choose to ignore them and just focus on my work. The link-up rumours have not affected me at all, but this time it did as it involved my family. If you paint a wrong picture and involve family, it's not fair."

Meanwhile, Papa Shakti Is Happy With Shraddha For This Reason

"In today's time, every actor is taking challenges in his career. If you see actors right from Ranbir Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, all are doing really good in biopics in which they have worked. Every actor is working hard in the film industry," Shakti said adding that he is happy that Shraddha is taking up challenging roles.

He said, "Now Shraddha will play the character of Saina Nehwal. She has trained with Saina in Hyderabad and now, she is continuing her training. Apart from that, she will also head to Abu Dhabi to shoot for 'Saaho' along with Prabhas. She is also working with Rajkummar Rao in 'Stree' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'... So, I am really happy that she is working in every genre of films at this point in her career."

His Reaction To Dutt Biopic Teaser

Shakti Kapoor who is quite close to Sanjay Dutt's family said, "I think the teaser of 'Sanju' is extraordinary. I think it's one of the finest teasers that I have seen. Ranbir Kapoor is looking and acting crazily close to Sanjay Dutt in the teaser. My real name is Sunil Kapoor but Mr. Sunil Dutt named me Shakti Kapoor. So, I am close to Dutt family."