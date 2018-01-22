 »   »   » Shweta Bachchan Is An OBSESSIVE STALKER; Keeps Discussing Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan & Others

Shweta Pulls Leg Of Karan

She says, "Karan is the most uncool person at a party. These days, he hangs out with a lot of young people."

She Further Added..

"And then they must have said something about EDM one time. And every time we have hung out after that, Karan has been like, ‘Guys let's put on some EDM'. We're like, ‘Do you even know what EDM even is?' He is trying and my heart goes out to him, but, no, please stop it"

Karan Johar Gave It Back To Shweta

While poking fun at Shweta, Karan said, "She's obsessed with her kids' lives. She is the world's biggest stalker. She is the Jagga Jasoos on the Internet."

Their Banter Was Indeed Funny!

"And she'll discuss all of them, not just Navya. Aryan, Suhana, Ananya. You think I hang out with them at parties, but at least I am not stalking them online."