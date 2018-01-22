 »   »   » Shweta Bachchan Is An OBSESSIVE STALKER; Keeps Discussing Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan & Others

Shweta Bachchan is a well-known personality among movie-buffs. Recently, she graced the couch of Vogue BFFs Season 2 with her close friend, Karan Johar and the duo was seen taking funny digs at each other.
It all started when Shweta pulled Karan Johar for partying more with young generation and she ended up being grilled by KJo as he called her an obsessive stalker. Wanna know why? Keep reading!
Shweta Pulls Leg Of Karan
She says, "Karan is the most uncool person at a party. These days, he hangs out with a lot of young people."
She Further Added..
"And then they must have said something about EDM one time. And every time we have hung out after that, Karan has been like, ‘Guys let's put on some EDM'. We're like, ‘Do you even know what EDM even is?' He is trying and my heart goes out to him, but, no, please stop it"
Karan Johar Gave It Back To Shweta
While poking fun at Shweta, Karan said, "She's obsessed with her kids' lives. She is the world's biggest stalker. She is the Jagga Jasoos on the Internet."
Their Banter Was Indeed Funny!
"And she'll discuss all of them, not just Navya. Aryan, Suhana, Ananya. You think I hang out with them at parties, but at least I am not stalking them online."
On a similar note, Deepika's revelation from Vogue BFF is also going viral on the Internet as she called her alleged boyfriend, Ranveer Singh, the best kisser in the business, leaving her fans in 'aww'.
On the work front, both Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are gearing up for Padmaavat, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 25, 2017.
Inputs from Miss Malini/Vogue BFFs