 »   »   »  Shweta Tripathi & Chaitanya Sharma Have A Ring Ceremony Before Their Wedding! View Pictures

The Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Chaitanya Sharma tomorrow on June 30, 2018 in Goa.The couple had a ring ceremony last night and the pictures look so quirky and fun. In a video clip which was shared online, Chaitanya put a ring on Shweta's finger and everybody present in the hall cheered and the bride-to-be gave the loudest cheer of them all and looked so kicked& excited.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma's mehendi ceremony was held a few days ago and the pictures were all over the social media, all thanks to Shweta's quirky mehendi designs. In her recent interview she also said about marriage that, "Marriage and films should be done for the right reasons. You do all of these when you are ready because this is going to be a life changing moment for you and your partner." Check out Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma's ring ceremony pictures below...



A Happy Shweta Tripathi Shweta Tripathi looks so happy and excited in this picture,folks! She has a natural glow on her face and looks like the most beautiful bride-to-be ever!

The Ring Ceremony While Chaitanya Sharma looked calm and composed during the ring ceremony, Shweta Tripathi looked like she was on top of the moon. Her happiness was all over her face!

Picture Perfect! Don't Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma look like they're made for each other here? This is a picture perfect moment for the couple.

Some Cool Mehendi Designs Chaitanya Sharma points out Shweta Tripathi's cool and quirky mehendi designs while she flaunts it out happily to the guests.

