 »   »   »  Wedding Pictures: Shweta Tripathi Marries The Love Of Her Life Chaitanya Sharma In Goa

The Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheetah in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony at a resort and it was attended by their close relatives and friends. She posted a picture on her Instagram handle by saying, "We walked 7 circles around the fire with our closest people around to make sure heaven keeps us together for the rest of our lives. It doesn't get better than this!"
Check out the wedding pictures of Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma below...
Shweta Tripathi Marries Chaitanya Sharma In Goa
Shweta Tripathi looks so joyful as she married the love of her life Chaitanya Sharma in Goa.
The New Mr & Mrs
Three cheers to the newly married couple Shweta and Chaitanya and now they can officially call themselves 'Mr & Mrs.'
So Beautiful
This is such an amazing wedding portrait, right? The couple look so amazing in this picture as they gaze into each other's eyes.
Joy O' Joy
Wedding is a joyful occassion and Shweta Tripathi's friends are akways by her side.
While Getting Ready
Here's Shweta Tripathi enjoying while her hair is being done and was taken just before her wedding. FilmiBeat wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.
