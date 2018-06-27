English
Masaan Actress Shweta Tripathi's Mehendi Ceremony Looks Fabulous! View Inside Pictures

Posted By:
    Shweta Tripathi Mehendi Ceremony, looks GORGEOUS in yellow dress। FilmiBeat

    The Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Chaitanya Sharma in Goa on June 29, 2018 and her mehendi ceremony was held last night on June 26. The bride-to-be shared a few pictures and stories of her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle and she looked so happy and bright in her yellow outfit. She opted for regular henna patterns and mixed it with a bit of her own quirky styles. Shweta Tiwari was seen laughing and smiling as two women applied mehendi on her hand and feet.

    Shweta Tripathi's soon-to-be-husband Chaitanya Sharma is a rapper who goes by the name Slow Cheetah and the duo gt engaged in April, 2018. The duo fell in love with each other five years ago and Shweta Tripathi took to her Instagram handle by saying, "That's what he said - It's been 5 years now, she's been with me through thick and thin, As long as she's by my side I'll always win. We met thanks to Akarsh, Adhaar, most importantly thanks to stage, And so I thought to myself, what better place? To ask her the question that'll make sure we live the rest of our lives happily, Shweta Tripathi ~ WILL YOU MARRY ME? And I screamed 'YES!!!'"

    So Much Fun & Frolic

    Shweta Tripathi's mehendi ceremony in Goa was filled with fun and frolic. Her Instagram stories and pictures look so lively.

    The Big Day

    Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma are all excited and pepped up for their big day on June 29, 2018 in Goa. The couple have invited all their near and dear ones and the wedding will be one grand event.

    Aereplane Design Mehendi

    Shweta Tripathi was quirky in her mehendi designs and applied henna in the shape of an aeroplane and clouds on her hand.

    Trying To Be Poised!

    On her recent Instagram post about her mehendi and wedding, Shweta Tripathi captioned her picture as, "Trying to be all coy and poised."

    Read more about: shweta tripathi masaan
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
