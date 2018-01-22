 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary Intrigues Army Jawans!

Since Aiyaary is set against army backdrop, the makers are receiving multiple requests from BSF camps across the nation for Aiyaary screening. Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra recently visited the BSF camp in Jaisalmer and participated in a host of activities followed by Lohri celebration.

Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary trailer has garnered immense love and appreciation from across the quarters. The trailer has not only impressed the cinegoers but also the army jawans the nation who are high on anticipation to watch the film.



Aiyaary showcases the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi aka Sidharth Malhotra who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh aka Manoj Bajpayee. The interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what lead to the two pitted against each other.



The helmer of celebratory films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story to name a few, Neeraj Pandey is back with Aiyaary, first espionage thriller of 2018. Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.



