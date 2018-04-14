 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra: I Can't Quit Movies As The 'Bollywood Bug' Bit Me!

Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way in Bollywood after the release of his debut movie Student Of The Year in 2012 and the best part is that the actor has managed to stay away from controversies for a long time and only fell in hot soup just a few months ago about his comments about the Bhojpuri language which didn't go down well with a few people. However, the matter was solved soon.

Also, now that it's been six years in the film industry, Sidharth Malhotra opened up to HT by saying that there were instances where he thought he would quit, but then he couldn't as the Bollywood bug had bitten him. He was quoted as saying, "There were times when I thought of quitting, but I brushed those thoughts away and wanted to give it more time. I used to think that it might seem unproductive right [then], but the Bollywood bug had bitten me."

I'm From A Simple Middle-class Family "I had nothing that was waiting for me back home. My family is not into business. We are a simple middle-class family," Sidharth Malhotra said to HT. Thinking The Unimaginable "What would I have done had I quit, and gone back? They were worried that I would come back and sit unemployed." On The Bhojpuri Language Controversy "People have to understand the intention behind things which happen at gigs or reality shows. They do not know the twenty minutes before that part, and what happens twenty minutes after it. The tonality can get lost after the edit." Intentions Really Matter Says Sidharth Malhotra "I think intentions matter, as opposed to getting in the details and misconstruing what happens," he said regarding the Bhojpuri language controversy. On The Work Front Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Captain Vikram Batra's biopic and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.