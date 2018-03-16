 »   »   » OUCH! Sidharth Malhotra Confirms His Break-up With Alia Bhatt Brutally; Says Perfect Girl's A Cheat

Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt used to be considered as one of the cutest couples of the B-town. Though, the duo never confirmed their relationship, their pictures and actions were proof for any Bollywood lover to know that they're anything but 'just friends'.

Reportedly, the duo was in an on-off relationship for around 2 years before they finally called it quits last year. Rumours were also rife that it was Jacqueline Fernandez, who came between Alia but Sidharth but Alia & Jacqueline rubbished the rumours about their 'catfight' by speaking in high regards for each other.

In a recent interview with HT, when Sidharth was asked to comment on his relationship status, Sidharth denied to be in any relationship and said, 'I'm very much single" also added that the idea of a 'perfect' girl is mirage and it's a cheat!

Sidharth's Take On 'Love' "That's a subject I wish I could articulate. I'd be lying if I said any line [to define it]; it will be a fake line. I'm still learning the process of understanding what love is.



There are so many permutations and combinations; whoever articulates it is just making it up. Nobody knows!" 'A Perfect Girl Is A Mirage' When asked what does he think about the idea of a perfect girl, he said, "It's a mirage, it's a cheat! There is no such thing as a perfect girl." Wait Wait! There's More.. He further added, "It's not how someone is, it's how they make you feel. That's more important. That feeling is a sense of positivity and warmth, and you know that there is something real to it." Do Sidharth's Break-up/Patch-up Rumours Affect Him? "I don't let it affect me in a negative way. Yes, there are things which are not called for at times, and there are some things which are true also. It's unproductive, I must say." Work Is Everything To Sidharth! The actor continued to add, "I've worked very hard to come here [in films]. I'm not here to read about my personal life, but to work in movies, [and] create content. So, putting energy into rumours is digressing for someone like me."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary and he will be next seen in Vikram Batra biopic. This will be the first biopic that Sidharth will be starring in ever since he debuted in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.