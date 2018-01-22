 »   »   » OMG! Sidharth Malhotra OFFENDS Akshay Kumar; Sounds Very RUDE & ANGRY Over Aiyaary Clash With Padman

Sidharth: It’s Irritating

Speaking to IANS about the clash Sidharth said, "Yes, it irritates, but now it's too late. What can we do now? Look, we announced the date first."

He Further Added..

"When ‘Pad Man' makers unveiled their release date, we were gracious enough to shift our release date to avoid the clash."

That’s Quite Rude!

Sidharth further added, "This situation could have resolved earlier, people could have stuck to their dates, respecting others' space."

Sidharth Was Expecting A Solo Release..

"I was not expecting the makers of ‘Pad Man' to release their film with us, especially the second time. We thought we will get a solo release."

Here’s How Sidharth Concluded..

"Eventually the fate of the film will speak for itself. We are confident about our film, it has its audience. Now that we cannot change anything, we can hope for the best."

How Akshay Would React To Sidharth's Statements?

We wonder how Akshay Kumar or Twinkle Khanna, who is the producer of Padman, would react to Sidharth Malhotra's recent statement. They will be anything but pleased!

Meawhile, Here’s Why Akshay Pushed Padman’s Release Date..

About a couple of days ago, in a joint press conference with Mr Bhansali, Akshay had said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali came to meet me while I was rehearsing for a show and requested me to push Padman's release," and added, "I've worked in two films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Very difficult to not help when someone like him says he needs it."

Akshay Won Million Of Hearts With His Decision..

"They have a reason to release it this time. It is essential for them to release the film as soon as possible. So I understand it.

The point is not about fighting or clashing, I will also tell you that we can both easily come out on this date. There are 4500 to 5000 theatres and both can share it. At this time, the stake of their film is much higher than mine."

Mr Bhansali Also Thanked Mr Kumar

"I think for the gesture that Akshay has made, we all have to give a big round of applause because this is really unheard of," said Bhansali, while thanking Mr Kumar for his sweet gesture.