 »   »   » IN PICS: Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpayee Follow The Routine Of Jawans At The BSF Camp

The cast and crew of Neeraj Pandey's 'Aiyaary' visited the BSF camp in Jaisalmer ahead of film's release.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra visited the BSF camp in Jaisalmer after the team received an invite from the Jawans.



Sidharth Had A Great Time At The BSF Camp The team had an early morning upon sunrise in Jaisalmer as they visited the camp for a PT drill at. The physical training included long jump, jumping over 6 feet wall, rope climbing.

Sidharth Malhotra also practiced carrying an injured soldier on the shoulder which was monitored by mentor Manoj Bajpayee.

Amazing! Post breakfast the team got to know about arms maintenance followed by arms drills by Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra which was again monitored by mentor Manoj Bajpayee.

Sid & Bajpayee Cooked Lunch For Everyone The team had a gala time as Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee cooked lunch for everyone. Sidharth Malhotra posted the happenings on his social media giving an insight into the fun-filled times of the team.

Director Neeraj Pandey too joined the team to indulge in fun moments which was visible through Sidharth's Instagram picture. The cast later enjoyed a fun game of badminton.



Sid & Bajpayee Danced With The Locals & Jawans The cast then indulged in recreational activities with Jawans, where the team enjoyed the Rajasthani culture and danced with the locals and jawans.

The team of 'Aiyaary' celebrated the birthday of Sidharth Malhotra by cutting a cake. The cast and crew also celebrated the festival of Lohri with the jawans.





Neeraj Pandey is known to present films backed by power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, 'Aiyaary' also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.



'Aiyaary' revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways, the film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.



Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. 'Aiyaary' will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'Rustom', 'M.S.Dhoni', 'A Wednesday'.



The trailer of 'Aiyaary' has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement to the film. With all the love coming from the defense forces, Aiyaary is sure to be a treat this Republic day.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 9th February, 2018.