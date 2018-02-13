 »   »   » It Was Difficult To See Aiyaary’s Release Being Postponed Again & Again: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary had to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018 but the film made way to Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and then made way to Akshay Kumar's Padman and the delay made Sidharth Malhotra really restless. He opened up Bollywoodlife by saying,

"I am very excited now that the film is finally releasing. It's been a long ordeal for this film to release. Things were out of our control, whether it is another film coming in or our call to move forward and then the censor certificate didn't come. Actually it all boiled down to the Censor and looks like it (the movie) was not supposed to release before this date (February 16) and hopefully all goes well."



He further commented to Bollywoodlife, "It was absolutely difficult and testing for the whole team, not just the actors, when the film was being postponed again and again. The promotions were never ending, I've been at it since December. It does take that energy and effort to build that momentum. We were attached with January 26 since the beginning, but when we saw Padmaavat coming with all the stress, it didn't make sense to release with such a big film."



"But I didn't expect it to be pushed till the 16th of February. We didn't have control of the censor. The MOD (Ministry of Defence) wanted to see it and with the CBFC not issuing us a certificate, everything happened this week. So I guess we were meant to always release on February 16," he summed it up.



