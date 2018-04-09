 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra's Shotgun Shaadi With Ekta Kapoor To Be Based On Groom Kidnappings In Bihar?

Something New For Sidharth Malhotra

A DNA report quoted a source as saying, " It's an extremely edgy movie with Sidharth playing a unique character."

The Film Is Titled Shotgun Shaadi For This Reason

The source further added, " "It is called Shotgun Shaadi because it is primarily about the groom-kidnapping that is quite prevalent in Bihar."

Sidharth To Play A Thug

"Sid plays a thug who abducts potential grooms and gets them forcefully married. He has started taking classes to master the Bihari diction," the source told the leading daily.

It's A Perfect Film For Them To Come Together

A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source, "It's a small town love story with edgy characters. As soon as Ekta heard it, she immediately reached out to Sidharth. She believes it's a great role and a perfect film for them to come together. The film is expected to roll in a couple of months. The makers will begin the reccee soon and zero in on a leading lady."

What's Next On Sidharth's Platter?

The actor will be seen in a biopic on the late Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Titled Kargil: Sher Shah, the Captain's code name during the war, it will be shot in Ladakh, Chandigarh and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Sidharth was earlier quoted as saying, "This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army. I won't say he is a personality that everybody knows but I felt it was a story that needed to be told. I found his story fascinating."

What About Aashiqui 3?

To this, he had replied, "Of course, we all are on board. It is taking time from writing point of time, the director and producer have to agree on the script. It is a mystery for me as well. It will be a great thing to be working on this film. I have never worked with Bhatts so looking forward to this."

Is Shraddha Kapoor A Part Of Shortgun Shaadi?

It was reported that Sidharth will be teaming up with his 'Ek Villain' Shraddha Kapoor. However, Shraddha had denied the news and clarified, " There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven't even been approached. But the fact is that the only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don't believe any speculations."