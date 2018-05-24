 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra Urges PM For 'Stronger Penalties' Against Those Who Abuse Animals

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) today claimed that Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotrahas written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its behalf, requesting "stronger penalties" for people who commit acts of cruelty to animals.

According to PETA, Malhotra in his letter to the prime minister pointed out that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, contains "outdated penalties", such as a maximum fine of Rs 50 for convicted first offenders who abuse an animal, which he calls "barely equivalent to a slap on the wrist".

"As a result, the newspapers are filled with reports of disturbing and egregious animal abuse in our country...including incidents in which dogs were poisoned, cows were burned with acid, and cats were beaten to death. This does significant damage to our reputation as a nation that respects animals," the PETAquoted the actor as saying in the letter.

In a statement, it also said Malhotra also goes on to note that psychologists, sociologists, and law-enforcement officials have all documented that children who hurt animals often end up hurting other humans.

"If those guilty of cruelty to animals received jail time and significant fines as well as counselling and a ban on contact with animals it would help ensure that our duty under Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India to show animals compassion is better upheld and respected and that society at large is protected from violent behaviour," the actor said.

It stated that Malhotra previously starred in a campaign for PETA India whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way" promoting the sterilisation of dogs and cats.

He, PETA said, joins a line-up of stars who have called for strengthened animal-protection laws, including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon Thadani, Kiran Bedi, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane.