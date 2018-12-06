 »   »   »  Simmba's First Song 'Aankh Marey' Featuring Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Is Out! Watch Here

The first song of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba - Aankh Marey is out and is as peppy and groovy as it gets. For the first time we get to see Sara Ali Khan shake a leg to a dance number and she's absolutely good at what she's doing. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh is impressive and we're sure she'll make it big in Bollywood as the years pass by.

Watch the song Aankh Marey from Simmba below!

It's such a cool song, right? The song also features Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and the one and only Arshad Warsi. Aankh Marey is a remixed version of Arshad Warsi and Priya Gill starrer Tere Mere Sapne which released in 1996. The old version 'Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare' was a blockbuster hit back then and played in every radio and music channels and is considered a classic.

Aankh Marey from Simmba is sung by Kumar Sanu, Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar.

