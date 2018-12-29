 »   »   »  Simmba Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download

nimish halkar @nimishhalkar

Apparently #SIMMBA 1st half is #Temper and 2nd half is #Theri

Dennis Thakkar @livelinksindia

It's interval in #simmba it's Damm entertaining till first half loved the way @RanveerOfficial carried bhalerav he is truly master in game of entertainment thanxxx to #RohitShetty @karanjohar

Zinia Bandyopadhyay @iamzinia

#Simmba till interval is completely @RanveerOfficial 's film. #SaraAliKhan is there, but her role isn't substantial, as of yet. It's a good thing that #Kedarnath marked Sara's debut.@DMmovies

शिवाय @ItsKiranMakwana

#Simmba is a complete family entertaining. @ajaydevgn brings the #Singham energy in Simmba & it'll surely help to grow; @RanveerOfficial carried out very well as Simmba, luved his energy! #RohitShetty 👏👏👏

Amar Swain @AmarSwain15

#SIMMBA review- Worst movie. Similar story like Singham2/Dabbang. Rating:1/5

Zinia Bandyopadhyay @iamzinia

#simmba is an out an out entertainer till the interval. It is a classic #RohitShetty film that is larger than life, with frames filled with color. Add @RanveerOfficial 's energy and that's what it has been till now.

Wrong turn @Wrongtu70497609

Akshay sir ki entry Matlab Superhit #SimmbaReview #Simmba 👍

Imagination Junkie @Jia1303

For a crazy @RanveerOfficial fan like me, #Simmba is the ultimate entertainment ride! The dialogues make you whistle and applaud, the little callbacks to Singham make you cheer, and the two surprises in the end are the icing on the cake! Baba is in his element and I love it!