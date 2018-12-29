 »   »   »  Simmba Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ranveer Singh's Simmba is the latest victim of online piracy. The movie has been leaked by the infamous illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. Before Simmba, Shahrukh Khan's Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan and Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 were leaked as well. Although the main site is banned, people find alternative ways like proxies to access the site and download movies illegally.
Coming back to Simmba, it is directed by Rohit Shetty and has got good reviews from the film critics. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in important roles. Would the movie leak affect the box office business of Simmba? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, check out whether audiences are giving it a thumbs up or thumbs down.
nimish halkar @nimishhalkar
Apparently #SIMMBA 1st half is #Temper and 2nd half is #Theri
Dennis Thakkar @livelinksindia
It's interval in #simmba it's Damm entertaining till first half loved the way @RanveerOfficial carried bhalerav he is truly master in game of entertainment thanxxx to #RohitShetty @karanjohar
Zinia Bandyopadhyay @iamzinia
#Simmba till interval is completely @RanveerOfficial 's film. #SaraAliKhan is there, but her role isn't substantial, as of yet. It's a good thing that #Kedarnath marked Sara's debut.@DMmovies
शिवाय @ItsKiranMakwana
#Simmba is a complete family entertaining. @ajaydevgn brings the #Singham energy in Simmba & it'll surely help to grow; @RanveerOfficial carried out very well as Simmba, luved his energy! #RohitShetty 👏👏👏
Amar Swain @AmarSwain15
#SIMMBA review- Worst movie. Similar story like Singham2/Dabbang. Rating:1/5
Zinia Bandyopadhyay @iamzinia
#simmba is an out an out entertainer till the interval. It is a classic #RohitShetty film that is larger than life, with frames filled with color. Add @RanveerOfficial 's energy and that's what it has been till now.
Wrong turn @Wrongtu70497609
Akshay sir ki entry Matlab Superhit #SimmbaReview #Simmba 👍
Imagination Junkie @Jia1303
For a crazy @RanveerOfficial fan like me, #Simmba is the ultimate entertainment ride! The dialogues make you whistle and applaud, the little callbacks to Singham make you cheer, and the two surprises in the end are the icing on the cake! Baba is in his element and I love it!
