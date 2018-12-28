 »   »   »  Simmba: Here's How Akshay Kumar's Cameo In The Film Has A Salman Khan Connection!

Rohit Shetty's much awaited flick Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan finally hit the theatrical screens today and has been receiving a thumbs up from all nooks and corners. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Bhalerao Sangram aka Simmba has entertained the audience and critics to the core with whistleworthy punch-lines with the film.

While the makers had already revealed 'Singham' Ajay Devgn's special appearance in the film by letting out his sneak-peek in the trailer, they dropped a bigger surprise by finally revealing a 'blockbuster' cameo by yet another superstar towards the climax of the film.

We are talking about Akshay Kumar who makes a guest appearance towards the end of the flick. But wait, there's more to it! The actor plays an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer called Veer Suryavanshi in Simmba and guess what, it's the official announcement of Rohit Shetty's next with Khiladi Kumar titled 'Sooryavanshi'.

Akshay's cameo in Simmba is a way to introduce his character and boy, it's got us helluva excited! The film has been titled 'Sooryavanshi' and is slated to go on floors in 2019.

Interestingly, Akshay's name in the film has a Salman Khan connection. We tell you how! Salman starred in a film titled Veer in 2010 and another one named Suryavanshi in 1992. And now we have got Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi.

Lately, there were reports doing the rounds about Akshay Kumar teaming up with Rohit Shetty. When the filmmaker was asked about it, he had said, "I've always been open about what I am doing. We have bounced one or two ideas. I would love to work with him and definitely we will be coming together."

"But at present we have just tossed the idea and we just had a few meetings on what can be done and what we should do. Everybody is saying our combination will be good."

Finally, it looks like things have fallen into place with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar finally making the big announcement official with Simmba.