 »   »   »  Simmba Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Starrer

Vishal A. Singh @Vishal_FilmBuff

"Trade is reacting to #Simmba as if it's a #SalmanKhan release? That's super news for @RanveerOfficial! Welcome the new SuperStar.. Ranveer Singh. Congratulations."

Nitin Tej Ahuja @nitinta

"#Simmba...full-on paisa-vasool entertainer #RohitShetty style. @RanveerOfficial owns his massy character with an infectious energy...a topsy-turvy year at the box office ends on a high, seeti-baaaye note!"

Monica Yadav @MonicaYadav08

"Just watched #Simmba and I just have one word for it - BLOCKBUSTER. The humour, the action, the intense drama. Loved it. Crisp but paisa vasool dialogues. @RanveerOfficial is phenomenal. #AshutoshRana, @SIDDHARTH23OCT are amazing. CAMEOS are INSANE."

Subash Pokhrel @subashpokhrel78

"Unnecesssary cameo of ajay and akshay....same story of temper with old nonsense jokes and nothing new. worst film of this era ...even action sequences have been copied...overacting of ranveer..first half is the crapiest...second full on boring 0.3/5 stars."

Rohan @ThugRohan

"Ok done with #simmba. This is the worst film of 2k18. Scene by scene copy of South movie temper. Rohit shetty please stop making films. And said it earlier Ranveer singh cant act without beard. Sara Ali is Beautiful."

Partha Sarathi Giri @SarathiGiri

"Simmba is a crap movie and Ranveer acting is pathetic. He is suitable only for SLB movie..a disaster movie to end the year."

RS @Khalibali_Dil

"Just watched #SIMMBA As a @RanveerOfficial fan I'm highly disappointed. You are very energetic in this movie but #RohitShetty is worst director of India cinema. Mood off. But you can watch it at least one time for @RanveerOfficial."