 »   »   »  Simmba New Poster: You Dare Not Mess With Ranveer Singh's 'Sangram Bhalerao'!

Ever since Rohit Shetty announced Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, this had been a lot of anticipation around this film. While the makers of the film are going to unveil the official trailer of the film tomorrow, they released a brand new poster few hours ago to add more to our curiosity.

Simmba has Ranveer playing the role of a cop for the first time. The new poster has the actor's character Sangram Bhalerao sporting a handlebar moustache and giving intense looks. His fisted right hand warns that one dare not miss with this man. The caption on the poster reads, "Aalaa Re Aala Simmba Aalaa" and adds more to the drama.

Have a look at the poster here-

Simmba has Sara Ali Khan playing Ranveer Singh's love interest.

There were reports that the film is inspired by Junior NTR's Telugu hit flick, Temper. Reacting to them, director Rohit Shetty earlier clarified, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."

Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade shot for a special song for Simmba. Later Arshad told PTI, "While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place in there their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. Simmba will be a good film, it has some crazy action."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is slated to release on 28th December, 2018.