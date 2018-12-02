English
 »   »   »  Simmba New Poster: You Dare Not Mess With Ranveer Singh's 'Sangram Bhalerao'!

Simmba New Poster: You Dare Not Mess With Ranveer Singh's 'Sangram Bhalerao'!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ever since Rohit Shetty announced Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, this had been a lot of anticipation around this film. While the makers of the film are going to unveil the official trailer of the film tomorrow, they released a brand new poster few hours ago to add more to our curiosity.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Bollywood Party: The Couple Redefine Hotness In The First Pics

    Simmba has Ranveer playing the role of a cop for the first time. The new poster has the actor's character Sangram Bhalerao sporting a handlebar moustache and giving intense looks. His fisted right hand warns that one dare not miss with this man. The caption on the poster reads, "Aalaa Re Aala Simmba Aalaa" and adds more to the drama.

    Have a look at the poster here-

    simbu

    Simmba has Sara Ali Khan playing Ranveer Singh's love interest.

    There were reports that the film is inspired by Junior NTR's Telugu hit flick, Temper. Reacting to them, director Rohit Shetty earlier clarified, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."

    ALSO READ: Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's B-Town Bash: A Night Where Everyone Partied Hard!

    Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade shot for a special song for Simmba. Later Arshad told PTI, "While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place in there their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. Simmba will be a good film, it has some crazy action."

    Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is slated to release on 28th December, 2018.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue