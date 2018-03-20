 »   »   » Simmba: Sara Ali Khan To Play Ranveer Singh's Love Interest, Here Comes The Official Announcement!

She Is None Other Than Sara Ali Khan!

Yes, that's absolutely true! Even before her debut film 'Kedarnath' hits the marque, Sara Ali Khan has bagged her second film. This time, we would get to see her romance Ranveer Singh on the big screen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba.



A Fresh Pairing

Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for the film, which will be directed by Rohit. Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop, Sangram Bhalerao. The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Sara, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.



Check Out The Official Announcement

Dharma Productions tweeted, "A stunning fresh face + the unlimited energy of a superstar + the craft of the 2 biggest filmmakers = BLOCKBUSTER already! #Simmba @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan



Ranveer On Working With Rohit Shetty In Simmba

Earlier while speaking to Pinkvilla, Ranveer had said, "I am so lucky to be working with Rohit Shetty, he is the king of masala films. People are looking forward to us working together and I am happy to see that kind of excitement level. These are the types of films I have grown up watching. Masala films are in my blood and I'm very excited to be working in Simmba. Better who than Rohit Shetty, the king of that genre, so I m definitely looking forward."



'It's An Incredible Feeling'

He further added, "If I have to give myself credit, I have made my own luck and opportunities could come my way. Now that it has, I am over the moon and I can't tell you how lucky I feel in and as Simmba in a Rohit Shetty film. It's an incredible feeling."



Simmba Is Not An Exact Remake Of Temper

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had earlier clarified, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."

