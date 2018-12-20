English
 Simmba Song Aala Re Aala: Ranveer Singh Is A Bundle Of Energy, His Dance Moves Are Catchy AF!

Simmba Song Aala Re Aala: Ranveer Singh Is A Bundle Of Energy, His Dance Moves Are Catchy AF!

By
    With the release date of Rohit Shetty's Simmba inching closer, the makers have dropped the third song from the film titled 'Aala Re Aala'. It's Ranveer Singh's introductory track in the film as he makes a grand entry with women on bikes clad in Maharashtrian sarees and donning avaitors, turbans and sports shoes.

    simmba

    What follows next is Ranveer breaking into an energetic dance moves to the tunes of the quirky lyrics. The high-on-energy number has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Can't wait to watch the track? We have it for you right here-

    Check out the video here-

    Recently in an interview, Ranveer revealed how his wife, actress Deepika Padukone reacted to Simmba, "On my birthday, my family and Deepika visited me on the sets in Hyderabad and Rohit sir was kind enough to show them some portions, which she loved. Usually, she is extremely critical of my work, but she liked what she saw of Simmba. She said, 'This is masala done really well."

    He further added, "In real life, she wasn't sure whether this moustache with its twirled edges would work for me, but she knew it worked wonderfully for the character of Simmba. She thought I was looking fit and hot. And I was happy to hear that."

    Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba stars Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer Singh's love interest. The masala entertainer is slated to release on 28th December, 2018.

