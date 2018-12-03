 »   »   »  Simmba Trailer: Ranveer Singh Packs A Punch With His Dialoguebaazi, Ajay Devgn's Cameo Is Lit

Simmba Trailer REACTION: Ranveer Singh | Sara Ali Khan | Ajay Devgan| Rohit Shetty | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over! The makers of Simmba have released the official trailer of the film and it looks a blockbuster right from the word go. While we have seen Ranveer dabbling with love-stories and historic genre in the past, the actor is a treat for the sore eyes even when he's doing a masala entertainer.

The 2.54 minute trailer begins with an introduction to Ranveer Singh's cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in Ajay Devgn's voiceover.

Contrary to the philosophies of Singham, Simmba believes that a corrupt Officer's life is an ideal life which inspires him to become one. Until an unfortunate incident awakens his conscience and forces his to chose the righteous path.

Right from heavyweight dialogues to dhamakedaar action, Simmba has it all. Sara Ali Khan who plays Ranveer's love interest looks charming. Ajay Devgn makes a whistelworthy appearance towards the end of the trailer and we are quite excited to watch his cameo act in the film.

Check out the trailer here-

Speaking about his collaboration with Rohit Shetty on Simmba, Ranveer was earlier quoted as saying, "It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc. It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full-on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future."

When quizzed about what he loves about Rohit Shetty, he added, "There is so much to learn from him about filmmaking and connecting to a mass audience. His passion and energy is infectious. He is so immersed in the process that you feel compelled to do your best work and that is why he makes the kind of entertainers that he does and his films are successful.

Also, he treats his people so well. Most of the people who have worked with him have been working with him for over ten years. For them it is more than just a job. It is true passion to create legacy."

More recently while speaking to PTI, Ranveer said, "It was a blast working with Rohit and the rest of the cast. I did feel a slight pressure to deliver but that was just me wanting to ace my first film as a masala hero with Rohit. This movie has a lot of all genres. The adrenaline is what I live for and hence shooting for this was a blast."

There were reports that Simmba is a remake of Junior NTR's Telugu blockbuster, 'Temper'. Reacting to these reports, Rohit had clarified, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is slated to release on 28th December, 2018.