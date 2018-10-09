 »   »   »  Singer Nitin Bali Of 'Neele Neele Ambar' Remix Fame Passes Away In Road Accident!

Here some shocking news pouring in. Popular 90s singer Nitin Bali passed away following a fatal road accident this morning. He was 47. The singer succumbed to the head injuries which he suffered in the road accident.

As per a Spotboye report was driving home in Malad from Borivli when he hit a divider. He was rushed to the hospital nearby and received stitches for facial injuries. Nitin was then sent home.

Soon after he came back to Malad, he began vomiting blood, blood pressure dropped and heart rate fluctuated drastically. As a result, he collapsed and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he couldn't be revived. The singer's niece confirmed the sad news to Spotboye. Nitin's funeral is likely to take place tomorrow.

Nitin Bali shot to fame in the '90s and is popular for the remixed version of songs like Neele Neele Ambar Par, Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas among others.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Bali family.