English
Smriti Irani Had The Most Epic Reaction When Janhvi Kapoor Continuously Called Her 'Aunty'!

By
    Smriti Irani gets angry on Jhanvi Kapoor; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

    If you follow Smriti Irani on Instagram, you would be aware that her posts are quite cheeky and they never fail to make you laugh. After her viral 'waiting too long for DeepVeer wedding pictures' post, the actress-turned-politician recently gave us one more moment to be all splits.

    Recently, Smriti bumped into Janhvi Kapoor at the airport and what happened next was just too funny! The 'Dhadak' actress ended up embarassing Smriti by continuously calling her 'aunty' and the latter had an epic response to that.

    Smriti shared a Boomerang video on her page which she captioned as, "The someone shoot me"moment -When #jahnvikapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say " koi baat nahi beta " #totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola." Check out the video here-

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Dec 26, 2018 at 6:49pm PST

    Currently, Janhvi is having a gala time in Singapore with her sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor who turns a year on 29th December. 

    Janhvi looked stunning black mini dress with multi-colour polka dots and white sneakers. Khushi opted for an orange noodle-strap midi with white print and black loafers. On the other hand, Anushla looked pretty in a black cold shoulder dress with blue floral print.

    Speaking about films, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer, Takht. She will also be seen in a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, India's first woman combat aviator, who was tasked with the evacuated of injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. A leaked picture of Janhvi from the sets recently went viral on the internet.

