English
 »   »   »  Smriti Irani Shares A Selfie With Saif Ali Khan; Says His Advice 23 Years Ago Helped Her Career

Smriti Irani Shares A Selfie With Saif Ali Khan; Says His Advice 23 Years Ago Helped Her Career

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It looks like Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding is bringing back all the good old memories as Smriti Irani posted a picture on her Instagram handle with Saif Ali Khan and the caption stole everyone's hearts. She walked down memory lane in the caption by saying that 23 years ago, Saif Ali Khan had given sound advise with regards to her career and that helped her immensely and paid off in the long run.

    She said, "23 years ago a rising Star gave a rookie from Delhi advice on how to survive in the chaos of the maximum city; a few tips here & there as to how her dreams can take flight. Little did he know the rookie will turn into a Jumbo Jet. Thank you for the memories #saifalikhan." Check out the picture below!

    Smriti Irani Saif Ali Khan

    On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is all prepped up for the shoot of his upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and is expected to release sometime in 2019. Apart from that, Saif Ali Khan is also shooting for a movie named Hunter where he plays the role of a Naga sadhu.

    Talking about Hunter, Saif Ali Khan had earlier said, "It's my most ambitious project till date. I don't think I have been part of a film that has been made on this scale. It's about a fight between two brothers and my character, who's almost like an animal, fights for his rights," he said to HT.

    Most Read: Taimur Participates In His First Sports Day At School, Wins Gold Medal! View Pictures

    Read more about: smriti irani saif ali khan
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue