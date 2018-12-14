 »   »   »  Smriti Irani Shares A Selfie With Saif Ali Khan; Says His Advice 23 Years Ago Helped Her Career

It looks like Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding is bringing back all the good old memories as Smriti Irani posted a picture on her Instagram handle with Saif Ali Khan and the caption stole everyone's hearts. She walked down memory lane in the caption by saying that 23 years ago, Saif Ali Khan had given sound advise with regards to her career and that helped her immensely and paid off in the long run.

She said, "23 years ago a rising Star gave a rookie from Delhi advice on how to survive in the chaos of the maximum city; a few tips here & there as to how her dreams can take flight. Little did he know the rookie will turn into a Jumbo Jet. Thank you for the memories #saifalikhan." Check out the picture below!

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is all prepped up for the shoot of his upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and is expected to release sometime in 2019. Apart from that, Saif Ali Khan is also shooting for a movie named Hunter where he plays the role of a Naga sadhu.

Talking about Hunter, Saif Ali Khan had earlier said, "It's my most ambitious project till date. I don't think I have been part of a film that has been made on this scale. It's about a fight between two brothers and my character, who's almost like an animal, fights for his rights," he said to HT.

