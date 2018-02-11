 »   »   » SO SWEET OF HER! Deepika Padukone Makes A Promise To Her Fans On Promise Day

Ahead of Valentine's Day, fans of Deepika Padukone have been leaving no stone unturned to get her attention on social media. Marking the occasion of Promise Day, fans of the actress pledged to watch all her films First Day First Show.

In a never seen before display of affection on social media, Fans of Deepika posted videos of themselves pledging over things that is most precious to them.



The frenzy drew the attention of the most followed woman in Asia on Twitter, with Deepika Padukone replying back to her fans in the most heartening way.



Celebrating Promise Day, Deepika Padukone 's fans expressed their love and awe for the actress and unified to watch all the films of the actress on the first day first show upon release.



Using the hashtags #PromiseToDeepika fans managed to draw the attention of Deepika Padukone.



Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Deepika promised to love her fans forever and always.



Acknowledgeding the sweet gesture, Deepika tweeted...



getting out of some meetings & seeing some serious promises being made by my fans since this morning!I am truly truly touched & humbled!🙏& I promise...to love you...forever & always!😊❤️🙏 #PromiseToDeepika #PromiseDay

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 11, 2018

Here are some of the fan gestures...



Last ten films of @deepikapadukone. We are proud of the choices that she has made. Can you guess what will be our promise to her today?? #PromiseToDeepika pic.twitter.com/sc3Et6zgEZ

— Deepika First Day First Show Club (@dp1stday1stshow) February 10, 2018

On the occasion of World Promise Day, here is my promise to Bollywood's biggest queen @deepikapadukone. I'll always watch all your films First day first show. Love ❤#PromiseToDeepika #PromiseDay @dp1stday1stshow pic.twitter.com/WroJgJIcWO

— priyanka pawar (@priyankapawar81) February 11, 2018

I am a big fan of @deepikapadukone and have watched all her films. On this world promise day, I pledge to watch all her upcoming films First-Day First Show. #PromiseToDeepika @dp1stday1stshow #PromiseDay pic.twitter.com/vrAhy7QFyx

— avon brunton (@avonbrunton) February 11, 2018

More recently Deepika Padukone has set social media in frenzy courtesy the release of her much-awaited Padmaavat. The film garnered much attention from Deepika's fans across social media platforms.



Her fandom took a peak on the release day of the film as Deepika fans exhibited a unique gesture by forming DP1stDay1stShow Fan Club resorting to watching the actress' films FDFS. The initiative of love marked to be a sustained trend on Twitter throughout the day.



The actress is currently riding high of success of her latest onscreen outing Padmaavat for which she has been basking in accolades and awe from across the world.



Not only the audience and critics, B-town veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar have also sent their token of appreciation for the actress' power packed performance.



The film also marks to be Deepika Padukone 's 7th film in the 100 cr club and a hattrick in the 200 cr club.



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,