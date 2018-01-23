 »   »   » SO SWEET OF HIM! Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's Super Stardom: She Runs Her Own Show

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Open Magazine before the release of her magnum opus Padmaavat on January 25th.

Ahead of the release, the magazine shares insights into the life and journey of Deepika Padukone to Super stardom. Unveiling lesser known aspects and instances from the life of Deepika, the magazine quotes some of Deepika's closest folks and confidantes.



Tracing her decade long journey to being the reigning actress of Bollywood, the magazine quotes film makers who have worked with the actress. With the visionary film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali terming Deepika as being a 'dream to work with' to directors like Imtiaz Ali and Shoojit Sircar sharing their fondness and awe for the actress, Open Magazine's cover story highlights details of Deepika's career.



Director Indrajit Lankesh, who cast her in her first feature film, Aishwarya (2006), after watching her walk the ramp in Bangalore spoke about Deepika's first day on the set.



He was quoted as saying to the magazine, "It was a scene with a kid who was playing her younger brother in the film and he was already 20 films old. He was asking all kinds of questions about the camera angle and the lenses being used, etcetera. I saw Deepika sitting next to him and she was still. She didn't move an inch. She was so nervous, it almost felt like she was holding her breath. But what I also remember was that she was eager, almost hungry to learn the ropes. She was just 21, but professional as hell. She was shooting in her home city, but she never really wanted to be spoon-fed or feel domesticated. She knew her weaknesses, right from the very beginning, wasn't afraid to face them and wanted to overcome them,"



Currently the highest paid actress of B-Town, Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone spills the beans on why Deepika is nothing short of being just another Indian girl with a sportsman spirit.



Being touted as being a universal phenomenon, Deepika is regarded as one of the few Bollywood personalities to that has the audience etched to her persona beyond the silver screen.



With back to back hits and nearly 21 brand endorsements, she has amassed a global audience base that never falls short of watching the actress.



However, her ongoing professional success spree doesn't change the value that she has grown up with. Being an independent ambitious girl, Deepika is also just a girl at heart, shares her publicist and professional advisor Prabhat Choudhary of Spice PR.



Ranveer Singh on the other hand added, "She is immensely hardworking, but now she has learned to choose the jobs she does and balance them out," he says. "There was a point she was clocking in three shifts a day. She was promoting Chennai Express, then shooting scenes with me for Ram-Leela and then rehearsing for a song at night, till she could barely stand. When things are going for you and you have to take your foot off the pedal, it's not an easy decision to make. But she did that."



Beautifully summing up Deepika's super stardom,he concluded, "She runs her own show!".



The actress gave a shoutout to the story on social media and wrote, "almost everyday we discover something new about ourselves...sometimes on our own & sometimes from the people around us.Thank You @Openthemag for this most wonderful write up!🙏"



In time for the release of Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, Open Magazine's cover story celebrates the larger than life inspiring story of the gorgeous diva.