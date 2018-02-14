 »   »   » Soha Ali Khan On Constant Media Attention On Inaaya: Child Gets Little Disturbed & Might Get Scared

The Only Concern Is...

''We make sure that she is safe and the only concern is when you go out in the public or you're walking into the airport or anywhere with your child is that with all the flash is going off, the child gets little disturbed and might get scared. It's not good for their eyesight.''

You Don't Want Them To Get Hurt

''With the media, in the case of big celebrities and their children, it can be a little bit of a stampede situation and you don't want anyone to get hurt. And then comes the fact that you don't want to expose your child to that kind of media attention.''

Nazar Nahin Lagni Chahiya

''You don't necessarily want pictures of your child being seen by everyone in their households and people commenting on how do they look and who do they look like. People, I don't know if I do or not, but you talk about nazar nahin lagni chahiye. We still follow that a lot in our culture. So, that's why I think people are a little apprehensive about too much media exposure."

On A Related Note

Soha also talked about her hubby in an interview to TOI, "We had different lives growing up, but we are very similar when it comes to the things we enjoy doing. We have the same taste in television viewing, we like being active, we are not party animals, we love travelling. Our choice of friends are also similar.''

Kunal Says...

''He says that he was intimidated by me, but I think that he was intrigued by me and had a certain respect for me and my educational background. We can have healthy debates and I don't always agree with him. I think that's one of the things he likes the most about me."