 »   »   » Soha Ali Khan Not Happy With Inaaya & Taimur’s Comparison; Says It Is Ridiculous

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is a doting mother to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who is one of the cutest star kids in the industry. Just like her cousin Taimur, her pictures too keep trending on the social media.
In a recent interview to India Express, Soha talked about Inaaya constantly being compared to her brother Taimur Ali Khan and revealed that she finds it ridiculous as she has dealt with it all her life. The actress also narrated a cute story about how Kunal wanted to be the first one to show Inaaya to the world. Read the interesting conversation with the daily below.
It's Ridiculous!
"You know, I am someone who has lived in the public eye. Comparison is something that people love to do. I was compared to my mother, my brother to our father and me to my brother.''
''Now, Taimur to Inaaya. People enjoy it. I come across Instagram posts of Inaaya and Taimur picture together and they ask ‘which baby is cuter?' It is ridiculous but people comment too. This is human nature. You just have to laugh at it as much as you can.''
Everything Changed After Innaya's Birth
"I used to travel light. I never liked to stay in lines and check-ins. But now with Inaaya, you have a lot of stuff with you when you travel and you have to be very organized about it. We recently took a flight to Delhi from there to Pataudi house which is about an hour. I was worried how she would respond to it but she was quite good.''
You Become Sympathetic Towards People With Kids
''Also, we have taken long drives. My concerns have always been if we have enough things to keep her entertained, nappies, milk and other necessities. The first time we were very scared but the more you do it, you become confident. Also, you become sympathetic towards people who travel with babies.''
Soha Reveals A Cute Incident
''Kunal wanted to be the first one to show Inaaya to the world. He was the first one to put up a picture on his social media. His justification was, ‘Well, now we are going to start taking her out and there's going to be media and they will take a picture of us and we can't control it.''
''So, I want to have control over the first picture of my daughter that comes out. It should not be by someone else after that the world is going to see her anyway'. That made sense to me. After that, we did not put a picture for quite a long. I did post one with Taimur because it was too cute. So, there is no logic to it."
On the work front, Soha Ali Khan is planning to make a biopic on veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani's life.
