English
 »   »   »  After Kareena Kapoor & Saif, Soha Ali Khan Roots For Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath!

After Kareena Kapoor & Saif, Soha Ali Khan Roots For Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Soha Ali Khan says she is excited for her niece Sara Ali Khan's acting debut in Bollywood and is hopeful that she will make a big impact with her work. Sara, daughter of Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sigh, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film releases on December 7.

    Sara's also has Simmba with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and the Rohit Shetty-directed film is set to hit cinema houses on December 28. When asked about Sara's two big back-to-back films, Soha said, "She is very talented. I liked the promo of 'Kedarnath' and I liked her work in it. I saw the episode of Koffee with Karan' and that also I enjoyed watching."

    soha-ali-khan-roots-sara-ali-khan-s-kedarnath

    "She is confident, talented and she has got the right film to launch her, the promo of which looks exceptional. I think she is going to make a big impact and I wish her all the best, Soha told reporters here on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

    Soha says she has not given Sara any advice as she believes the young actor is very much capable. "I don't think she needs it. She is very capable. My mother always said, there is always adirector on the sets of a film and you must follow the director."

    The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace Is All Decked Up For Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding!

    Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan have become internet sensation and she says she is aware of the kids' popularity on social media.

    She was talking at the launch of Miko2, the robot, developed to educate, engage and entertain kids of above five years of age.

    "As a parent we want development of our child. Working parents are unable to spend time with the child so they look for ways to stimulate the child, how do we give them the right values, how do we be with them emotionally, virtually, educationally and responsibly. This (Miko 2) is fun, interactive, entertaining, etc," said Soha.

    Read more about: soha ali khan sara ali khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue