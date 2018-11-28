 »   »   »  After Kareena Kapoor & Saif, Soha Ali Khan Roots For Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath!

Soha Ali Khan says she is excited for her niece Sara Ali Khan's acting debut in Bollywood and is hopeful that she will make a big impact with her work. Sara, daughter of Soha's brother Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sigh, will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film releases on December 7.

Sara's also has Simmba with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and the Rohit Shetty-directed film is set to hit cinema houses on December 28. When asked about Sara's two big back-to-back films, Soha said, "She is very talented. I liked the promo of 'Kedarnath' and I liked her work in it. I saw the episode of Koffee with Karan' and that also I enjoyed watching."

"She is confident, talented and she has got the right film to launch her, the promo of which looks exceptional. I think she is going to make a big impact and I wish her all the best, Soha told reporters here on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

Soha says she has not given Sara any advice as she believes the young actor is very much capable. "I don't think she needs it. She is very capable. My mother always said, there is always adirector on the sets of a film and you must follow the director."

Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan have become internet sensation and she says she is aware of the kids' popularity on social media.

She was talking at the launch of Miko2, the robot, developed to educate, engage and entertain kids of above five years of age.

"As a parent we want development of our child. Working parents are unable to spend time with the child so they look for ways to stimulate the child, how do we give them the right values, how do we be with them emotionally, virtually, educationally and responsibly. This (Miko 2) is fun, interactive, entertaining, etc," said Soha.