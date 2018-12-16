 »   »   »  Sohail Khan Hosts Birthday Bash For Son Nirvan; Celebs Arbaaz, Malaika, Sonakshi & Others Attend

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sohail Khan hosted a birthday bash for his son Nirvan Khan at his new residence in Bandra and many celebs from B-Town attended the party. Nirvan's uncles Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Sanjay Kapoor, Saif's son Ibrahim Khan attended the bash. Even Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora graced the occasion. See pictures below!
Malaika's Hot Outfit
Malaika Arora arrived at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash in her top glam avatar. She wore a grey crop top paired with leather leggings and silver pumps. She looks hot, right!
Sona's Casual Avatar
Sonakshi Sinha made her entry in a black top - shorts set and teamed it up with a military style jacket. Sonakshi was also spotted at newbie Zaheer Iqbal's birthday bash last week.
Buddy Ibrahim Khan Attend's Nirvan's Birthday Bash
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan also made an appearance at the birthday bash. Ibrahim Khan is apparently Nirvan Khan's close friend.
Arbaaz Khan Attend's Nephew's Party
Nirvan's uncle Arbaaz Khan attended his nephew's birthday bash. He was sporting a black tee, denims and white sneakers.
Birthday Boy With Dad
Nirvan Khan can be seen with his dad Sohail Khan probably receiving the guests. Nirvan and his dad are both rocking a casual look. Nirvan is in black tee and denims, while his dad is grey tee and denims.
