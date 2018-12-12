English
Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad Is All Set For A Sequel? Details Inside

By
    The horror-thriller Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah was one of a kind and the audiences loved the way the movie was made as the VFX was out of this world and it also managed to spook the hell out of people. The movie went on to garner great appreciation from all corners and even critics were mesmerised with its unique storyline and content.

    Tumbbad Is All Set For A Sequel

    Reports are doing the rounds that Tumbbad is all set to have a sequel and the film-makers are working on the storyline as they've received multiple requests from all corners for a sequel.

    Sohum Shah said that though the story will be different in the sequel, the connection and the characters including Hastar will remain the same.

    I Knew Tumbbad Would Have A Sequel, Says Sohum Shah

    "I always knew I would take this idea forward even when I was working on the original. After the release, we have got multiple request of a sequel," said Sohum Shah to Mumbai Mirror.

    The Connection To The Prequel Will Remain In The Sequel!

    "I have already started developing the idea and am scouting for writers to pen the script. It will be a different story this time but the connection to the place Tumbbad will remain," he said.

    The Character Of Hastar Will Be Retained!

    "Some of the characters, including Hastar, will be retained. Even I will return in some way though we yet to zero down as how," Sohum Shah summed it up.

    Will The Tumbbad Sequel Be Another Scariest Horror-thriller?

    Since Tumbbad is considered as the scariest horror-thriller of 2018, we'll have to wait and watch if the sequel can match up to the prequel as expectations would be very high. We hope all goes well and according to plans and we're eager to catch the sequel.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 13:05 [IST]
