 »   »   » HORRIBLE! Some People Used My Old Images Against Me & I Found That Really Disturbing: Sunny Leone

It Was Disturbing

I found it strange that it got to that level. Because getting to that level of anger and everything that was happening, I found that really disturbing. Also what I found really disturbing was if you see some of those images, those images are like some 15 years ago, 10 years ago, 12 years ago. So where are they getting those images from, lets discuss that first!

Those Were Old Pictures

That doesn't just pop up on Google. They are against me but they spent a lot of time searching for those images because those ones are buried! I just find the whole thing really sad at the end of the day that something like that has to happen in 2017.

Media Gave Them Unwanted Attention

The strange part is that, there are certain organizations who tend to do certain things to gain publicity and media gives them unwanted attention. Just about last week there was a debate about exposing those people.

I wake up every morning and wonder if there is going to be any debate on T.V about something I have done or haven't done and I find it really interesting because I'll watch those ones and I find it really interesting that a new-year's event that's so important they make a national news out of it. It's not that important.

Too Many Rapes Are Happening But

Too many rapes are happening all around and too many other women's issues that should be far more paramount than all this. What I found really funny was that those guys said that they have a problem with short dresses and if Sunny wears long clothes they too will come and watch the show. I found that really strange.

There Was A Debate On TV

I have no idea but at the end of the day you never really know what someone's motives are and why they are saying certain things. I have watched a debate where 2 women who were so against me but the anchors were sticking up for me. They just said one thing in my favour and they just flipped. One second they were anti-sunny and next they were we respect what she has done and I was like what's going on?

Not Just Men It's Women As Well

The strangest part is it's the women who sometimes come with these strange thoughts and ideas. I think the bigger thing there is that it's not just men. It is women as well. It's like an equal playing ground of bashing Sunny.

I Find It Interesting

Everybody is entitled to their own opinion and say what they want to say and execute their thoughts on camera. I find it very interesting to watch.