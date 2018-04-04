 »   »   » Son Chiriya: Bhumi Pednekar Brings In Fear With Her Menacing Looks In This Dacoit Drama!

Related Articles
- FINAL! Sushant Singh Rajput To Romance This Newbie In The Hindi Remake Of 'The Fault In Our Stars'
- BACK ON TRACK! Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film Kedarnath Is NOT SHELVED & We Have The Proof
- Kedarnath Controversy! Team Abhishek Kapoor ACCUSES KriAj Entertainment Of Spreading False Rumours
- Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Accused Of Cheating, Lands In Legal Soup!
- OMG, Is He A Chambal Dacoit? Nope, That's Sushant Singh Rajput's First Look From Son Chiriya!
- HOT NOW! Sushant Singh Rajput To Romance 'Rumoured' Girlfriend Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur?
- OUCH! Radhika Apte's SHOCKING Comment On Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave Him FUMING WITH ANGER
- DID Salman Khan BLAST Sushant Singh Rajput? Sooraj Pancholi Reveals The Real Story!
- ALL GUNS BLAZING! Abhishek Kapoor Films A Difficult Scene For Sushant- Sara's Kedarnath
- HOT! Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez & Others REACT To Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding
- Lux Golden Rose Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others Dress To Kill, Read Winners List!
- DON'T MESS WITH HIM! Salman Khan Blasts Sushant Singh Rajput For Misbehaving With This Actor?
- SHOCKING CONFESSION! Bhumi Pednekar Finds Ayushmann Khurrana MORE TALENTED Than Rajkummar Rao
If you guys jog down your memory a bit, you would recollect that a few months back, we had shared with you Sushant Singh Rajput's first look as a dacoit from Chambal from Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film 'Son Chiriya'. After that impressive first sneak-peek, we bring you leading lady Bhumi Pednekar's first look from this dacoit-drama.A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror that she plays a young widow in the film. Her path crosses that of another dacoit from the region, played by Sushant.
In keeping with the hinterland setting and time period, Bhumi's character is described as "bold yet vulnerable." Well, it would be indeed very interesting to watch her pull off a desi woman from the 90s Chambal valley. Check out Bhumi's first look from the movie right away here-
Going Badass
In the first look, Bhumi looks menacing with a rifle on her shoulder and we just can't wait to watch what she has in store for us in the film!
Bhumi Gives Credit To Director Abhishek For Her New Avatar
The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "Abhishek is a master at creating characters and has crafted iconic protagonists through his films (Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab). My look is a stroke of genius. It was his vision that created a character who exudes vulnerability and yet is strong, gritty and bold. Working with Abhishek and Sushant has been one of my most fulfilling creative collaborations."
It's A Special Film
Bhumi had earlier revealed, "Son Chiriya is a special film with lovely co-stars and a sorted out director. I am happy the way film is shaping up. I feel like my hard work has paid off. By now, I am clear that there are no shortcuts and the only way to do it is to slog your a** off. Sushant is a very hard-working actor. We complement each other's performances. Abhishek has always been on my list of directors. So, I feel extremely lucky to be working with him."
Bhumi Learnt Bundelkhandi For Her Role
A source close to the project said, "Bhumi is a committed actor who wants to get every nuance of her character right. She has been learning Bundelkhandi and has perfected it. She has been working with a diction teacher as well as local actors to get the language spot on."
Sushant On His Preparation For The Film
"I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective."
Son Chiriya also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The team wrapped up the film's shooting last week.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.