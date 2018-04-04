 »   »   » Son Chiriya: Bhumi Pednekar Brings In Fear With Her Menacing Looks In This Dacoit Drama!

Going Badass

In the first look, Bhumi looks menacing with a rifle on her shoulder and we just can't wait to watch what she has in store for us in the film!

Bhumi Gives Credit To Director Abhishek For Her New Avatar

The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "Abhishek is a master at creating characters and has crafted iconic protagonists through his films (Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab). My look is a stroke of genius. It was his vision that created a character who exudes vulnerability and yet is strong, gritty and bold. Working with Abhishek and Sushant has been one of my most fulfilling creative collaborations."

It's A Special Film

Bhumi had earlier revealed, "Son Chiriya is a special film with lovely co-stars and a sorted out director. I am happy the way film is shaping up. I feel like my hard work has paid off. By now, I am clear that there are no shortcuts and the only way to do it is to slog your a** off. Sushant is a very hard-working actor. We complement each other's performances. Abhishek has always been on my list of directors. So, I feel extremely lucky to be working with him."

Bhumi Learnt Bundelkhandi For Her Role

A source close to the project said, "Bhumi is a committed actor who wants to get every nuance of her character right. She has been learning Bundelkhandi and has perfected it. She has been working with a diction teacher as well as local actors to get the language spot on."

Sushant On His Preparation For The Film

"I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective."