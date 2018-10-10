 »   »   »  'A Hand On My Thigh': Sona Mohapatra Accuses Kailash Kher Of Making Sexual Advances At Her

Singer Sona Mohapatra doesn't fear to call 'a spade a spade' and has never shied away from speaking her mind. She often finds herself embroiled in controversies for her fierce opinion. Amidst the ongoing #MeToo, compaign, a photojournalist along with two other women had accused singer Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct.

Now in a shocking turn of events, Sona Mohapatra tweeted her harrowing experience with the singer and how he kept making inappropriate advances towards her. In a series of tweets, she narrated that when they had met to collaborate for a song, Kher kept his hand on her thigh telling her how beautiful she is and how she is lucky to have been found by a singer, not an actor.

Sona Mohapatra Alleged Kailash Kher Placed A Hand On Her Thigh Sona tweeted, "(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you' (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after." He Asked Her To Join Him In His Room To 'Catch Up' "2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don't pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip' the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up'.' 'The Hubris Of Such Men' She further wrote, "The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn't stop him. #TheHubris of such #men." Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Kailash Kher "How many women will you apologise to Kailash Kher??? Start now. Will take a lifetime. (4)"

Sona further wrote, "The shamelessness of this man. To call himself 'simple', 'devoted to music' & even claiming amnesia. If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it's a disease that he has & I can vouch for not only these two women's stories but hundreds more he would've have preyed on."

She further tweeted, "1)I am not anonymous & nor is 1 of the other women who did so. 2) I can only imagine the embarrassment & fear that many feel to put such matters in the public domain 3) This isn't to say that anyone should get accused wrongly,multiple people corroborating a story always better."