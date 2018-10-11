 »   »   »  Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik 'Serial Predator', Says He's Just Like Kailash Kher #MeToo

I Didn't Even Meet Her

Responding to the allegations made against him by Sona Mohapatra, Anu Malik said that he did not even meet her in the first place.

Here's What Anu Malik Said...

"She's meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She's just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her."

Sona Mohapatra Says People Should Not Derail The #MeToo Movement

"It is important that we stick to facts and our personal experiences to make this a serious and credible movement to help clean a system and lopsided power structure," and said that women giving false allegations for hearsay "would be unfair".

The #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement is slowly yet steadily picking up steam in India and several actresses, singers and journalists are coming out in the open and naming their harassers. Even the common folks are sharing their unruly experience that they've faced in the hands of the predators on their respective social media handle.