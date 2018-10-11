India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik 'Serial Predator', Says He's Just Like Kailash Kher #MeToo

By
    Just a few days ago, singer Sona Mohapatra levelled sexual harassment allegations against Kailash Kher by saying he placed his hands on her thighs while discussing a music concert they planned to perform and said that he mouthed unwanted lines which were not even professional or related to the concert in any manner such as "you're so beautiful" and asked her to come to his room instead of doing the sound check.

    After calling out Kailash Kher, Sona Mohapatra called out Anu Malik by saying that he's a "serial predator" in an Instagram post. She said, "This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry."

    I Didn't Even Meet Her

    Responding to the allegations made against him by Sona Mohapatra, Anu Malik said that he did not even meet her in the first place.

    Here's What Anu Malik Said...

    "She's meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She's just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her."

    Sona Mohapatra Says People Should Not Derail The #MeToo Movement

    "It is important that we stick to facts and our personal experiences to make this a serious and credible movement to help clean a system and lopsided power structure," and said that women giving false allegations for hearsay "would be unfair".

    The #MeToo Movement

    The #MeToo movement is slowly yet steadily picking up steam in India and several actresses, singers and journalists are coming out in the open and naming their harassers. Even the common folks are sharing their unruly experience that they've faced in the hands of the predators on their respective social media handle.

