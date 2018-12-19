 »   »   »  #MeToo: Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Sonu Nigam For Supporting Anu Malik: So Much Sympathy For A Millionaire

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, among the famous B-town celebs who came under the scanner for sexual misconduct, one of the prominent names was that of Anu Malik. Singer Shweta Pandit had accused him of sexually harassing her at the age of 15. Soon, more women came forward to narrate their horrifying stories.
Post the allegations, Anu was asked to step down as the judge of Indian Idol Season 10. Later, he rubbished all the accusations and his lawyer, too, issued a statement claiming Shweta's allegations were baseless and false.
At a recent event, Sonu Nigam who is good friends with Anu backed him in the controversy. This didn't go down well with Sona Mohapatra who took to Twitter to slam the singer-
'You Accused Him Without Proof'
At a recent event, Sonu supported Anu and said, "If you say, 'Anu Malik met me this morning', that's fine. You accused him without any proof; let's accept that too. Had he wanted to say anything, he could have said a lot. But he did not."
Sonu Claimed People Are Tarnishing Anu's Name
Sonu said,"But how can you ban him? How can you snatch his bread and butter? How can you torture his family?"
'You Have Shamed Him, Now Don't Punish His Family'
"Who has given us the right to be the judiciary of someone else's life? Or you provide concrete proof. I have two sisters. I stand for them. But that does not mean that you put a stop to someone's work. How can that happen?" said Sonu.
He further added, "It happens in the corporate world too. You have accused him, you have shamed him; now don't punish his family. Get proof first."
Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Backing Anu Malik
Sonu's support for Anu Malik didn't go down well with Sona Mohapatra who took to Twitter to lash out at the singer.
Slamming Sonu, she wrote, "So much sympathy for a millionaire losing work? So much empathy for his privileged family being ‘tortured'?How about the scores of girls & women he tortured?Multiple testimonies not proof enough?"
