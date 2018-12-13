English
 »   »   »  Sonakshi Sinha's Online Shopping Goes Wrong; Receives 'Rusted Iron Piece' Instead Of Headphones!

    Most of us are hooked to online shopping. It's easy, comfortable and can be done with just a click. It's also convenient with the delivery of ordered products right at your doorstep. However, what if you end up with a 'piece of thrash' instead of your ordered product?

    Something similar happened with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who apparently ordered headphones from Amazon. But what arrived at her doorstep instead left her shell-shocked and very furious. In place of the headphones, the properly-packed parcel contained 'piece of junk' in it.

    sonakshi

    Sonakshi took to her Twitter handle to share her shocking experience and tweeted, "Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks?  (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you're ordering."

    Her complaint to the customer case service too went unheard. An angry Sonakshi further wrote-

    Sonakshi's tweets immediately caught the attention of the netizens who commented under her post-

    Finally, Amazon India had this to say to Sonakshi's tweets-

    On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Kalank which boosts of a stellar ensemble star cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

