 »   »   »  Sonakshi Sinha's Online Shopping Goes Wrong; Receives 'Rusted Iron Piece' Instead Of Headphones!

Most of us are hooked to online shopping. It's easy, comfortable and can be done with just a click. It's also convenient with the delivery of ordered products right at your doorstep. However, what if you end up with a 'piece of thrash' instead of your ordered product?

Something similar happened with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who apparently ordered headphones from Amazon. But what arrived at her doorstep instead left her shell-shocked and very furious. In place of the headphones, the properly-packed parcel contained 'piece of junk' in it.

Sonakshi took to her Twitter handle to share her shocking experience and tweeted, "Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you're ordering."

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Her complaint to the customer case service too went unheard. An angry Sonakshi further wrote-

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Sonakshi's tweets immediately caught the attention of the netizens who commented under her post-

Oh shitt — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 11, 2018

these look very uncomfortable ..how's the battery life ? — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 12, 2018

Even celebrities are not spared .. Thanks for equality in scams @amazonIN @AmazonHelp

Now i know ,how you got richest @JeffBezos — Akil (@iamakilok) December 12, 2018

Atleast you got the bubble wrap.😂 — Lady Sass ™ 👑 (@OhSheMocks) December 12, 2018

Finally, Amazon India had this to say to Sonakshi's tweets-

Uh-oh! This is unacceptable! Apologies for the recent ordering experience and the subsequent correspondence with our support team. Please share your details here: https://t.co/vIE01Lj9nJ, we'll get in touch with you directly. ^JC — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 11, 2018

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Kalank which boosts of a stellar ensemble star cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

