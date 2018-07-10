 »   »   »  Sonali Bendre Battles Cancer; Shares Her Way Of Dealing With This Journey In An Emotional Post!

Related Articles
A few days ago, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shared a heart-breaking news that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. Immediately, a lot of wishes for speecy recovery poured in from the film fraternity and her fans all over the world. Akshay Kumar who was vacationing with his family in New York rushed to meet her and was quoted as saying, "I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health
Now in her latest Instagram post, Sonali has posted an emotional message where she has thanked everyone for sharing their stories about their battle with cancer and how she plans to tackle this tough phase with a positive outlook. Scroll down to read-
Well-Said
Sonali wrote, "In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome."
Sonali Is Overwhelmed With All The Love
She further wrote, "The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone."
Switch On The Sunshine
"Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through."
This Post Left Us Teary-Eyed
The actress had earlier posted, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. "
Get Well Soon, Sonali
Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.
Also check out this video posted by her-
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 10, 2018 at 12:20am PDT
We wish Sonali a speedy recovery!
