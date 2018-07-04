English
 »   »   »  Worrisome: After Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With High-grade Cancer!

Worrisome: After Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With High-grade Cancer!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sonali Bendre diagnosed with High Grade CANCER ! | FilmiBeat

    In an official statement released by Sonali Bendre Behl, the actress says she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and she is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

    He statement reads, "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for.  I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."

    sonali-bendre-diagnosed-with-high-grade-cancer

    "There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."

    "I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me."

    We hope Sonali Bendre recovers soon!

    Read more about: sonali bendre
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue