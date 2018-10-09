 »   »   »  Sonali Bendre- Priyanka Chopra Are All 'Laughter & Smiles' With Rishi & Neetu Kapoor In New York!

Priyanka Chopra & Sonali Bendre meet Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor in New York; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York. Amidst speculations over his illness, Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre dropped by to visit Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor. Sonali is in the Big Apple for her cancer treatment and she too accompanied Priyanka to meet the Kapoors. Sonali's hubby Goldie Behl was also a part of the get-together.

Later Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share some lovely pictures and captioned them as, "Love you @priyankachopra love you @iamsonalibendre love you @srishtibehlarya Goldie !!!!wonderful beautiful pple." Priyanka too shared them on her Instagram page and captioned them as, "Was so good seeing you both Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor. Laughter and smiles as always!"

Have a look at the pictures here which will definitely bring a smile on your face-

Earlier, Rishi had tweeted on his social media handle, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!"

When the veteran actor and his wife Neetu and son Ranbir failed to make it to his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral, rumours flew thick about Rishi being diagnosed with cancer. Soon, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor reacted to these reports and asked people to stop speculating about Rishi's illness.

Moreover, Rishi too recently tweeted a video of him taking a stroll with his old friend Anupam Kher on the NYC streets.

After paying a visit to Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher wrote on his Twitter handle, "Dearest @chintskap ji!! It was so wonderful to meet you & spend some time on d streets of Manhattan. You are such a great & entertaining conversationalist. Loved talking to you about India, New York, magic of movies & importance of a 'pause' in life. Achcha laga aapse milke."