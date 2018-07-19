English
How Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Acted When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer? He'll Win Your Heart!

    Sonali Bendre Cancer: She Reveals how her Son Ranveer Reacted on News | FilmiBeat

    In her latest Instagram post, Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing chemo treatment as she was diagnosed with 'high grade cancer', revealed how maturely her son, Ranveer reacted when she told him everything about her health condition. And after reading her post, all we can say is, Sonali Bendre is indeed one lucky mother to have a son like him!

    She shared her latest picture with son Ranveer and wrote, "From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did."

    Sonali Was Confused How To Tell Him

    "And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different."

    Here's How Ranveer Acted..

    "He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for."

    She Further Wrote..

    "It's important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite."

    We're Proud Of You, Sonali Bendre!

    "I'm spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me#SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other#OneDayAtATime."

