 »   »   »  How Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Acted When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer? He'll Win Your Heart!

Sonali Was Confused How To Tell Him

"And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different."

Here's How Ranveer Acted..

"He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for."

She Further Wrote..

"It's important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite."

We're Proud Of You, Sonali Bendre!

"I'm spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me#SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other#OneDayAtATime."