 »   »   »  Sonali Bendre Writes A Heart Touching Post For Her Sister

Actress Sonali Bendre, who returned to Mumbai after undergoing treatment for cancer recently, posted a heart touching note for her elder sister Rupa on Instagram, She shared the quote of Australian writer Pam Brown and wrote, "An older sister is a friend and a defender - a listener, conspirator, a counselor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too.''

Talking about her sister, she added, "She dropped everything in a heartbeat to be with me on this journey. She has been my rock... my person.. Rupa Tai was involved in my journey from when I was diagnosed to the time I was deciding the course of treatment to packing her bags and coming with me to New York. She was there from get-go.''

"Her transition from one role to another was seamless. A dictator when I needed to ear right or take my medicines or an empathetic counselor alternating between giving advice and offering silent support when all I needed was to be alone with my thoughts. She was around. She was with me and by me, at all times. Sisters share a special relationship. We are literally an extension of each other. For bad days, her presence did the trick and the good days... well, it just got better! We have now returned home - to our respective families and lives, but us together in New York for those six months... I am forever indebted," the actress wrote.

For the uninitiated, in early July this year, Sonali first revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She came back to India from US recently. The actress had shared the news on social media that she is returning home, "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try. It's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment."

"It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime. And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape," she wrote.

