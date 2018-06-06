 »   »   »  Here's What Sonam Kapoor Plans To Do On Her Birthday Along With Hubby Anand Ahuja

Related Articles
- Did Harshvardhan Kapoor INSULT His Sisters Sonam & Rhea Kapoor? Gets SLAMMED For His Awful Reply!
- Veere Di Wedding Box Office Report! Kareena-Sonam Film Passes The Crucial Monday Test
- Deepika Padukone Trying To Make It Up To Sonam Kapoor After Ditching Her Wedding? Look What She Did!
- Veere Di Wedding First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection Is Jaw-Dropping!
- Veere Di Wedding Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Veere Di Wedding First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Third BIGGEST Opener Of 2018
- Veere Di Wedding Review: Why Should Boys Have All The Fun?
- Veere Di Wedding Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Kareena-Sonam Starrer
- Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Box Office Prediction
- Sonam Kapoor TARGETED By Trollers Again! This Time For Wearing A Mangalsutra Around Her Wrist
- Sonam Kapoor REPRIMANDS Kareena Kapoor Khan For Saying She's NOT A Feminist; Gives A Befitting REPLY
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor's Playful Vibes Gives A Hint Of Sanjay Dutt's Crazy Love Life!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are a happily married couple since a month and the duo didn't actually get much time to spend with each other as Sonam was busy promoting her latest release Veere Di Wedding. Now that the movie is released and doing well at the box office too, Sonam and Anand flew to London and for the first time ever, she'll be spending her birthday outside India on June 9, 2018.
She was always surrounded by family and friends in all her previous birthdays and this time, she'll be spending time only with her husband, Anand in London. She opened up to a leading web portal by saying that even Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will join her in London to celebrate her birthday. She revealed that it would be a small party and not a big bash like they usually do back home in India.
Celebrating Birthday In London
"I, my husband, and my best friend will be together in London for my birthday. Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) will also be joining us. It will be a small, private get-together, not a big party. I have had my fill of grand bashes."
On Her Newly Married Life
"I haven't even had the time to experience what it feels like to be married. Soon after my wedding, it was time for Veere Di Wedding's release."
It's Time For A Break, Says Sonam
"I've just been promoting the film (Veere Di Wedding) without a pause. Now, it's time for a break." Well, you surely deserve a break from all work-related activities and spend quality time with your husband.
When Asked What She Plans To Do In London!
"I just want to sleep for a month and do nothing else," Sonam Kapoor summed it up.
On Work Related Issues
Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding is doing pretty good at the box office and has received a lot of positive reviews.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.